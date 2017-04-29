'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Will Winnie Still Return?

It will take a while before viewers see Winnie Davis (Camryn Manheim) again in the TNT series "Major Crimes."

The show is currently on a hiatus following the finale, where an explosion occurred in the murder room. According to CarterMatt, the next installment will likely air in June, if TNT will follow its usual schedule.

Before the series went on break, viewers saw Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) being promoted as commander by the new Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts). He defeated both Sharon and Winnie for Russell Taylor's (Robert Gossett) former position.

Series creator James Duff told TVLine that it would be a while before the ambitious Deputy Chief of Operations is seen again in the show. If Winnie does return, he said she would not be as threatening as she was while fighting with Sharon. The commander has finally gotten rid of her nemesis, who wanted nothing but to dissolve the Major Crimes unit. Mason seems to be more open-minded to their plight. He even asked Sharon to meet him to talk about their future plans for the team.

Meanwhile, many viewers are wondering if the huge blast that pulverized the murder room managed to kill a major character on the show. Duff talked about how they planned the entire set.

"Yeah, it was designed to make you feel a little verklempt. Even though Mike Robbin, who directed the episode and has been my producing partner the entire 200 episodes, begged me to come over and look at the murder room after it had been trashed, I couldn't do it. It took me until after everybody had gone and we had stopped filming to go over and walk through the rubble — partially because I wanted to see it on film and see how I felt, before I saw it in reality," Duff said.