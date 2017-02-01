'Making A Murder' Season 2 Confirmed for 2017 Release; Netflix Still Developing Sequel's Story

With the growing interest in real crime series, it is no surprise that despite the lack of any update regarding production, Netflix is pushing forward with "Making a Murder" season 2.

NetflixA screengrab from "Making a Murder" season 1 trailer featuring the case of Steven Avery

Originally renewed back in July, the American television drama will move on with its follow-up season, as confirmed by Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content. In a recent interview with USA Today, Holland revealed that the show will be back with new episodes sometime later this year. However, other than the fact that it is already in development, she remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics.

"The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold. We don't know when for sure new episodes will be coming," Holland said.

"Making a Murder" season 1 tackles the case of Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison for a wrongful conviction. He was originally pinned for the sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen before he was exonerated in 2003. Recent development regarding the case continues with Steven's nephew, Brendan Dassey. Brenda was originally linked to the charges against his uncle as a party. Back in August, just two months after Netflix ordered another season of the documentary series, Brendan's conviction was overturned but due to various legal blockades, he remains to be in prison.

"Laura [Ricciardi] and Moira [Demos] are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we're deferring to them on when it will be ready," Holland continued with the update, adding, "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that."

What is interesting in this situation is that the debut season was filmed over the course of ten years, covering even the early life of Steven. However, with the potential narrative of season 2 following an open case, Netflix would have to be extra cautious on what can be publicly divulged and what can't be.