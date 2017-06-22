'Making a Murderer' Rumors: Documentary Series' Next Season to Arrive in Time for Steven Avery's Next Trial

The Netflix original documentary series "Making a Murderer" season 2 does not have an exact release date yet, but fans are already eagerly awaiting whether Steven Avery will be absolved anew.

Facebook/Making a Murderer"Making a Murderer" season 2 is expected to arrive later this year.

There is no denying that "Making a Murderer" season 1 was one of the most streamed Netflix series. After all, the documentary series has successfully glued the viewers on their screens — thanks to engaging trial of real-life suspected murderer, Avery.

While Netflix has yet to attach an official release date to the sophomore season of the documentary series, it is suspected that it will head back to the video-streaming platform later this year, allegedly in time for Avery's new trial.

Although it remains unclear when the documentary series' new season will arrive, beyond the shadow of doubt, avid followers of "Making a Murderer" are looking forward to how Kathleen Zellner can prove that it was not her client, Avery, who murdered Teresa Halbach but the victim's boyfriend instead, Ryan Hillegas.

According to reports, Zellner insists that Hillegas and Halbach saw each other on Oct. 30, 2005, the day of Halbach's death. While it is true that Hillegas did not deny that he had met Halbach on the day she was murdered, Zellner argues that court records do not show that he has never been questioned about his girlfriend's death. In line with this, Avery's lawyer filed a motion for a new trial, which will tackle sworn affidavits from 10 law enforcement, legal, medical, and scientific experts, hoping her client can be exonerated once more.

To the uninitiated, "Making a Murderer" follows the case of Avery, who, in 1985 was convicted of rape and was released from prison in 2003 — thanks to a DNA evidence that proved his innocence. However, just two years after living as a freeman, Avery was again accused in the murder of Halbach, along with his nephew Brendan Dassey.

"It's alarming that in the face of such overwhelming evidence of Mr. Avery's guilt, Ms. Zellner, who has devoted her career to righting wrongful convictions, has so recklessly accused the victim's former boyfriend without a shred of legitimate evidence backing her claim and with no regard for the harm she has caused," said Michael Griesbach, an assistant district attorney in Manitowoc and author of multiple books about Avery, in a recent interview with USA Today.