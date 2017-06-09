'Making a Murderer' Season 2 Air Date, News and Updates: Steve Avery's Lawyer Says Ex Killed Teresa Halbach

Kathleen Zellner, the lawyer of "Making a Murderer" subject Steve Avery, submitted new evidence proving her client was framed. In a 1,272-page motion Zellner filed on June 7 in Wisconsin, she accused the ex-boyfriend of victim Teresa Halbach of murder and she also asked for a new trial for Avery.

Zellner's motion, part of which was posted on her website, indicated that Halbach's ex-boyfriend, identified Ryan Hillegas, misled investigators. She asserted the jury wasn't able to hear evidence and testimonies surrounding Hillegas in Avery's trials when he had the opportunity and the motive to murder Halbach.

Zellner based her evidence following a recent scientific testing done on Halbach's vehicle and Avery's property. It supposedly proved that police planted her client's DNA in the crime scene. Such process was more advanced than the tests used when Avery went on trial and then convicted for supposedly killing Halbach in 2005.

Zellner also presented a few more other allegations aside from the new evidence and new suspect in her appeal. The lawyer cited Avery's former defense counsels' incompetence, violations committed by the prosecutors and the Brady violation upheld by the Supreme Court.

Misread:SA need not prove RH is killer- but RH is suspect cops never eliminated -SA's jury did not hear evidence on RH. #MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) June 8, 2017

But the Wisconsin Department of Justice cited Zellner's motion as having no merit. In a statement released to the press, the Office of the Attorney General reiterated this "will be rejected once it is considered by the court."

Meanwhile, "Making a Murderer" season 2 has no air date on Netflix just yet but Zellner said the new episodes will coincide with the ongoing appeal for Avery. Avery's co-accused, his nephew Brendan Dassey, on the other hand, remains in prison even as his conviction was overturned in August 2016. Wisconsin prosecutors filed an appeal on this decision in November, which is why Dassey has not been released.