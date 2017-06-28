'Making a Murderer' Season 2 Air Date, News and Updates: Wisconsin DOJ Blocks Brendan Dassey's Release

The prison release of "Making a Murderer" subject Brendan Dassey has once again encountered another hitch. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed another emergency appeal to block the second ruling on Dassey's overturned conviction.

Wisconsin DOJ argued Dassey's case is far from settled, thus he will have to remain in prison. The lawyers pointed out the convict will be harmful to public if released.

"He has been convicted of rape, murder, and mutilation of a corpse, thereby establishing his dangerousness to the public," the DOJ lawyers' appeal stated. As of press time, Laura Nirider and Robert Dvorek, Dassey's lawyers, have not responded to the DOJ appeal.

In August 2016, a federal judge ruled that Dassey should be released from prison because police coerced him for his testimony regarding the murderer of Teresa Halbach in 2005. U.S. Magistrate William Duffin ruled that authorities violated his constitutional rights and that he was given false promises while under police interrogation.

The Wisconsin DOJ appealed this overturn, which prevented Dassey's release while another round of review took place. A second ruling from a three-panel judge, however, affirmed Duffin's original ruling. As of June 22, Dassey should have been a free man. He has been in prison since he was 16 and he's now 27.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery became the subject of Netflix's "Making a Murderer," which first launched on the streaming site in December 2015. The documentary raised doubts about America's legal process and some viewers believe Dassey and Avery are innocent of the crimes they were convicted for.

Avery is also appealing his conviction through lawyer Kathleen Zellner. In early June, Zellner filed a motion citing she found Halbach's real killer. She said the murder was done by an ex-boyfriend, Ryan Hillegas, and not her client.

"Making a Murderer" season 2 will follow these latest developments in the Avery and Dassey cases. Netflix, however, has not confirmed the episodes' release date.