'Making a Murderer' Season 2 Air Date, News: Steven Avery's Lawyer Offers $10K for Proof of Guilt

"Making a Murderer" subject Steven Avery's lawyer Kathleen Zellner is offering $10,000 to anyone who can prove her client's guilt. Zellner unveiled "The Steven Avery Proof of Guilt Challenge" after a group of conspiracy theorists mocked the lawyer for insisting Avery was wrongly convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Reuters/Netflix Steven Avery is shown in a booking photo from the Netflix documentary series "Making a Murderer", in this handout provided by Netflix, January 13, 2016.

The contest, which Zellner announced on Twitter last Thursday, will require challengers to answer 100 questions regarding Avery's case.

"The Proof of Guilt Challenge is specifically designed to elicit from these commentators credible evidentiary support for their opinion that Mr. Avery is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Zellner wrote in an email explaining the challenge, according to Patch.

She invited anyone, including those in law enforcement and the legal profession, to take up the challenge as well.

Zellner has since switched her social media profile to private after some called out her challenge as ridiculous since she will still determine the final outcome. According to Lawnewz, Zellner can always say that she is not convinced of someone's answers to the questions, thus she won't pay the reward as no lawyer will admit that her client is guilty.

In June, Zellner submitted a motion seeking to reinvestigate Avery's case by pointing to a new suspect. Her 1,272-page motion supposedly included evidence and claims that it was Ryan Hillegas, Halbach's ex-boyfriend, who murdered the victim.

Avery has been in prison since 2007. His nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted as an accessory to the crime.

In August 2016, the courts declared that Dassey's confession was coerced and unconstitutional. His release from prison was then ordered. Dassey, however, remains incarcerated as of press time as state prosecutors continue to appeal his conviction.

Their case earned the interest of Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, who wrote, produced and directed the documentary series "Making a Murderer" for Netflix. The show's second season will follow up on the Avery–Dassey case as their lawyers appeal their release.

Netflix has not yet revealed season 2's air date.