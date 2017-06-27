'Making a Murderer' Season 2: When Will the Series Start Airing?

"Making a Murderer" explores the life of Steven Avery who, back in 1985, was wrongfully arrested and convicted for the sexual assault and attempted homicide of Penny Beerntsen. He spent 18 years in prison before being exonerated in 2003.

Facebook/makingamurdererThe documentary won six Emmys and invoked immense support from the public, with over 500,000 people signing a petition for Avery's release.

After his release, Avery filed a $36 million lawsuit against Manitowoc County for his wrongful conviction. In 2005, however, Avery was once again re-arrested together with his nephew, then 16-year-old Brendan Dassey, but this time, for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

The way Avery's case was handled was said to be controversial and his lawyers argued that he was once again "set up" and framed in order to foil their ongoing civil case against Manitowoc County and the officials involved in Avery's first conviction.

Variety reported that the second season for the crime documentary is already being produced. "Making a Murderer" season 2 will focus on Avery and Dassey as they challenge their convictions. Season 2 will also see a brand-new defense lawyer stepping into the limelight: Kathleen Zellner. Zellner is a prominent lawyer known for overturning 17 convictions and she expects to do the same for Avery.

Zellner promised that she would be using updated technology in order to determine whether evidence was planted by the authorities against Avery and Dassey.

Directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are both grateful for the warm response from the viewers. "We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series. The viewers' interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold," they both said in a statement.

"Making a Murderer" has no definite release date yet; however, it is said that the series' airing will coincide with Zellner's appeal.