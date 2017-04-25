'Making History' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Chris Fights to Get Tenure, Deb and Dan Reopen Chadwick's

The time traveling trio of "Making History" may have just lived through an encounter with the infamous Al Capone (Tim Robinson), but the present may turn out to be a more challenging place for Chris (Yassir Lester) in the next episode of FOX's freshman comedy series.

Facebook/MakingHistoryFOX Promotional image for FOX’s time travel comedy series “Making History” featuring Adam Pally and Yassir Lester as series protagonists Dan and Chris, respectively.

It can be recalled that Chris previously let his official tenure offer go in exchange for keeping his friendship with Dan (Adam Pally), but this does not mean that he has already lost all chance of getting it.

And in the next episode titled "Night Cream," he takes advantage of Dan's time traveling duffel bag to get his close friends Sam Adams (Neil Casey) and John Hancock (John Gemberling) from the past and bring them to the present to help spice things up in his History class. Will he be able to keep the two displaced men in line and keep them from wandering off to satisfy their curiosities about the present?

More importantly, will this plan help him gain that tenure once and for all, or will Adams and Hancock's presence only end up endangering his chances even more?

Meanwhile, on a more positive note, Deb Revere's (Leighton Meester) dream of reopening her favorite ice cream parlor, Chadwick's, may finally become a reality, but Dan has some marketing ideas that may either make or break the ice cream parlor's chances of making it through its first day.

Will Deb let Dan manage things, or will she learn enough to make a stand and run things her own way?

It seems that things will go well with Chadwick's, but not so much for the two men from the colonial times, as teased by the synopsis for episode 8. Just when they're about to return to their own timeline, Adams and Hancock meet the woman of their dreams, Melanie (Stefanie Black), and decide to have a classic duel over her. On the other hand, Dan will be enlisting the help of local reporter Mona (Natalie Morales) to help garner good publicity for Chadwick's.

"Making History" season 1 episode 7 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FOX. Episode 8 airs the following Sunday, May 7.