'Making History' Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Hancock, Adams Engage in a Duel as Local Reporter Gets Suspicious of Deb

A woman gets in the way of Hancock (John Gemberling) and Adams' (Neil Casey) journey back to the colonial times in the next episode of "Making History."

The colonials John Hancock (John Gemberling) and Samuel Adams (Neil Casey) are quickly catching on to the modern times in FOX's time-travel comedy series "Making History."

The displaced colonials were brought to the present time by Dan (Adam Pally) to enlist their help in buying the ice cream parlor, Chadwick's, for Deb (Leighton Meester). But after their duty was done and over with, History professor Chris (Yassir Lester) thought to let them stay for a couple more days so that he can, in turn, take advantage of the wealth of little-known facts that the two men could share about the old times.

However, instead of helping him get tenure, an unexpected visit to his class by the colonials ended up working to his disadvantage. Chris has officially lost his chances at getting tenure, at least for the time being, and has even been advised to take some sex sensitivity classes by his superiors.

However, this issue may pale in comparison when Hancock and Adams refused to go back home in the upcoming penultimate episode titled "The Duel." According to the official synopsis, an encounter with Deb's new friend, Melanie (Stefanie Black), will make the colonials want to stay in the modern times to woe her.

And in order to decide which one of them has the right to do so, Hancock and Adams will agree to settle things with a duel, which may well spell the end for the American Independence. Can Dan and Chris stop these two pillars of history from killing each other? This promotional image suggests that they will at least try their best, and will end up at the wrong ends of what seem to be fake guns that they will be giving to the colonials.

Meanwhile, in wanting to create good publicity for his girlfriend's newly opened ice cream place, Dan will set up a meeting with a local reporter named Mona (Natalie Morales). The plan may soon backfire, however, when Mona starts asking some very challenging questions about who Deb really is, which could, in turn, put the inquisitive reporter on the trail of Dan's time traveling duffel bag.

The penultimate episode of "Making History" airs on Sunday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FOX.