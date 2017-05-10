'Making History' Season Finale Spoilers: Are Dan's Best Intentions About to Ruin Chris' Entire Life?

A good-intentioned effort goes seriously awry in the ninth and final episode of "Making History."

Facebook/MakingHistoryFOXA promotional image for FOX's time travel comedy series "Making History" featuring Dan (Adam Pally) and Chris (Yassir Lester).

Dan (Adam Pally) may be a lot of unfavorable things, but he is not an ill-intentioned friend, despite his efforts often turning out to be otherwise. But in the upcoming season finale of FOX's time travel comedy series, what could've been his noblest effort to help a friend may end up becoming his most unforgivable error yet.

The official synopsis for the episode titled "Body Trouble" reveals that Chris (Yassir Lester) will fall into disarray when he loses his job as a History teacher at the university. Dan, in wanting to cheer his friend up, decides to use his time-travelling duffel bag to do something nice for Chris for a change.

Apparently, Dan will be going back in time to pay a visit to Chris' superior, Dr. Cobell (Ben Vereen) to speak on his friend's behalf on just how much teaching means to Chris. However, the visit ends up causing Dr. Cobell a heart attack. How will this accident shift Chris' present? And will there still be a chance for Dan to fix this mistake?

On the other hand, Deb (Leighton Meester) will be on a mission to track down the runaway colonials Hancock (John Gemberling) and Adams (Neil Casey), who have both decided to stay in 2017. Will Deb be able to convince the two historical figures to go back to the past in time to sign the Declaration of Independence? What consequences will their prolonged stay in 2017 cause to the entire history of America?

The season 1 finale of "Making History" airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

As of the moment, there is no official announcement regarding a second season renewal yet, but Variety has reported that things may not be looking so well for this particular series due to its consistently poor ratings.

FOX has yet to release an official announcement regarding the show's renewal status.