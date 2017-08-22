Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd News: Couple Shares the Joy of Parenthood

Facebook/Maksim Chmerkovskiy Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd during their honeymoon in Italy recently

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made their red carpet debut as a couple a month after tying the knot and revealed the joy that comes with parenthood.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro couple Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd made their first-ever red carpet appearance last week at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles, where they posed alongside Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val, and his girlfriend, Jena Johnson.

"We have a lot of projects ahead, and the most important one is seven months (old) and change now, so we're kinda all about this kid and we'll see what happens. Today he was crawling all over me in bed and just stood up, and we're like, 'Oh, look who's standing!'" Chmerkovskiy said in an interview at the said event as he could not contain his excitement talking about their seven-month old son, Shai.

Sharing the excitement of her husband's reveal on Shai, Murgatroyd could not hold herself from talking about their son, too. According to Chmerkovskiy's better half, their love child is currently into "fluffy and beautifully textured blankets," and that Shai has made her feel a profound sense of love that she has never experienced and understood until their bundle of joy arrived.

"You don't get it until you have it, and I never understood it (before)," Murgatroyd said.

To recall, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd got married last July in a fairytale-inspired wedding held at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. In an earlier interview, Murgatroyd said that she never imagined herself getting married in a castle, but she immediately fell in love with the venue of their wedding after Chmerkovskiy suggested Oheka Castle, which he has loved for years.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd first met in 2009 while working on the Broadway production "Burn the Floor." According to Murgatroyd, she did not like Chmerkovskiy at first as she thought he was arrogant. However, upon realizing that her first impression of him was wrong, Chmerkovskiy admitted that she started liking the guy, who, eight years later, would become her husband.