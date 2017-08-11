Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd News: 'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Spends Honeymoon in Lake Como

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are living the dream in Lake Como, Italy. The "Dancing with the Stars" couple flew to the upscale resort area to spend their honeymoon after tying the knot back in July.

The lovebirds took to Instagram to document their Italian escapade exploring the stunning waterfront and cobblestoned streets. This marks the couple's first vacation since welcoming their 7-month-old son, Shai.

"Missing our little Shai — this is our first trip away just the two of us," said the 31-year-old New Zealand native.

And they seem to be taking advantage of their alone time. In a series of photos, Murgatroyd appeared to be leading her husband up a flight of stairs and then stopping to steal a kiss.

While the professional Latin dancer seems to be enjoying the beautiful and dramatic scenery, Chmerkovskiy seems much more focused on the beauty of the bed in their hotel room. The 37-year-old Ukrainian choreographer snapped a photo of Murgatroyd lounging peacefully on their bed.

"When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind...not even a little bit," Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo.

The couple's hotel room had a view of Lake Como and the Alps. It's no wonder many celebrities including George Clooney and Madonna own homes in the area, as they are probably drawn by the location's majestic beauty.