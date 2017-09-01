Malaysia Airline Flight MH370 Updates: Private Searcher Who Discovered Plane's Debris Gets Death Threats

Reuters/Samsul Said Children write messages of hope for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) outside Kuala Lumpur June 14, 2014.

The plot on the disappearance of Malaysia Airline flight MH370 continues to thicken as it was reported that a private searcher who found the supposed debris of the plane is now getting death threats.

It was on March 8, 2014 when Malaysia Airline flight MH370 made its last flight and mysteriously disappeared on its way to China from Kuala Lumpur, but family and friends of the 239 people aboard the ill-fated plane are still left in the dark about what may have possibly transpired. While the plane is already believed to have crashed, experts still cannot agree where its exact location may be.

However, just last week, a private searcher, Blaine Gibson was reported to have found some debris of the plane on the islands in the Indian Ocean, which, according to drift model, may now hold some of the plane's wreckage in its depths. As some of the plane parts that Gibson recovered were, indeed, those of Malaysia Airline flight MH370, there is no denying that the discovery would be a step forward to unveiling the mystery behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airline flight MH370.

Instead of getting acknowledgment, though, Gibson has revealed that he is getting death threats for his plan to turn over the debris to the Malaysian consul in Madagascar. As if it were not enough for Gibson to fear for his life, it was also reported that Zahid Raza, the honorary Malaysian consul in Madagascar who was expected to visit the Malagasy Ministry of Transport to retrieve additional recovered pieces and deliver them to Malaysia, was allegedly murdered last Aug. 25.

"Under the agreement between the two countries, debris is supposed to be collected by Zahid Raza and delivered by private courier to Malaysia," Gibson told Perth Now.

Victor Iannello of the Independent Group, which monitors the case of the MH370 disappearance, said that Raza's death is indeed suspicious not only because of the timing but also because of the silence of the Malaysian and French governments on his demise.

Raza is reported to be of French-Malagasy nationality.