Malaysia Airlines CEO Is Optimistic About Finding More Information About What Happened to Flight MH370

Reuters/Edgar Su Featured in the image are Malaysia Airlines planes sitting on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (Image used as illustration only)

Major scientific advances are expected to produce results and finally solve the mystery behind what happened to the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The aircraft carried 227 passengers and 12 crew members en route to Beijing, China from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it suddenly disappeared from the radar back in 2014. Search operations were conducted, particularly in the southern Indian Ocean, but it was nowhere to be found.

Since then, pieces of debris from the aircraft have popped up at different locations, including a six-foot portion of one of the wings, but the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been stopped earlier this year. Despite this, the airline's chief executive believes that there is still hope.

CNBC recently talked to Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew, and he is optimistic that there will be an answer to one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries within the next three or four years.

He said, "Given the advances in scientific research around the location where the aircraft may have gone down, I personally would be very surprised if in the next three or four years, we don't get a breakthrough. I think that's the timescale we're looking at."

The airline company has also previously promised to release a full report on flight MH370 by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the families of the MH370 passengers, who are collectively called Voice 370, have reportedly reminded the governments of Malaysia, Australia, and China recently regarding their duty to continue looking for the missing aircraft.

According to Malay Mail Online, the group are saying that the three governments should be proactive in the hunt for the plane that carried 239 people on board, and not just promise a final report on the incident.

"In the interest of safety, they have a duty to find the plane and not just bear responsibility of a final report," they said in a statement.