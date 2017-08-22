'Maleficent 2' Release Date News: Disney Drops Project as Angelina Jolie Loses Interest in Films?

Did Disney drop its plans to do a "Maleficent" sequel? Since announcing in 2016 that the film would get a follow-up, not much has been heard about its production.

Reuters/Denis Balibouse Angelina Jolie hints she's not doing any movie projects for now and production for "Maleficent 2" might be stalled.

Last February, Angelina Jolie was reportedly in talks to reprise the role she played in the 2014 Disney film. But in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress stated that she is not doing any film projects at the moment. Her statement suggested that there is currently no production for "Maleficent" at all.

"I'm just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That's my passion," Jolie told the magazine. "At the request of my kids, I'm taking cooking classes."

Meanwhile, Disney didn't announce any updates on the project when the studio held its D23 Expo last July. "Maleficent 2" was not included in Disney's theater release schedule of upcoming movies until 2021.

There are also talks that Jolie is the first choice to lead "Bride of Frankenstein" under Universal Pictures. This movie has a February 2019 release date, which means that if Jolie takes the role, then its production will be a priority over "Maleficent 2."

The actress, however, has not yet confirmed if she will board the Universal film. The project's development started as far back as 2015 when Jolie starred in and directed "By the Sea" with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

That same year, Jolie expressed a desire to segue from acting to directing after having realized that she was more comfortable behind the camera. She has, so far, directed four movies and a documentary. Her latest work, "First They Killed My Father," will launch on Netflix this September.

"What surprised me about directing is how much I loved it and how happy I am to be on the set," she told the Director's Guild of America. "I love coming to work in the morning. What I realized is that I never loved acting."