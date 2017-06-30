Malia and Sasha Join Parents Barack and Michelle Obama on Bali Vacation

The Obamas are currently in Bali spending another fun and eventful vacation.

It looks like the Obamas are doing the best they can to make the most out of their post-White House lives. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were everywhere this 2017. They were spotted spending a lot of time on the Virgin Islands with Richard Branson and on a trip in Italy, and now the couple are being joined by their two lovely daughters, Sasha and Malia, for a wonderful vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

According to E! the Obamas arrived at Bali last Friday and are currently staying at the Four Seasons Resort Bali and it has been reported that it costs more than $2,300 a night to accommodate four people. Clearly, the former presidential family has no qualms spending money. Just shortly after arriving, the Obamas quickly went for an exciting white water rafting adventure on Monday.

Reuters The Obamas enjoying a whitewater rafting adventure on Monday.

The Obamas also visited one of Bali's famed rice terraces and, just recently, were spotted at the Tirta Empul Temple, where Michelle and her kids donned beautiful yellow sarongs as they toured the place.

This isn't the first time that Barack Obama is in the country. In fact, the former president lived in Jakarta with his mother and step-father (who hailed from the region) for many years. But the Obamas' trip to Indonesia is not all for fun as they are scheduled to appear at an Indian Diaspora Congress on July 1. Furthermore, the family has also been invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace.

It is obvious that life has become much more relaxing for the Obamas after leaving the White House. It also looks like they won't be short of cash anytime soon as they have just scored a whopping $60 million for their memoirs.