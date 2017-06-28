Malia and Sasha Obama Tour Bali: Former Presidential Daughters Join Parents' Vacation

Malia and Sasha Obama have hopped into their parents' series of vacations. Following their strings of tropical getaways, former U.S. President Barack Obama and his family are currently in Bali, Indonesia, having the time of their lives.

REUTERS/Gary CameronThe image features former U.S. President Barack Obama with his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Arriving last Friday, it looks like the former first family are enjoying their summer vacation on the beautfiul island. Yesterday, Michelle and daughters, 16-year-old Sasha, and 18-year-old Malia, were spotted sporting matching yellow sarongs while visiting the Tirta Empul temple.

Michelle wore a baseball cap and a pair of dark sunglasses as well. However, they were all still recognized by the people around them, who took tons of pictures of the Obamas, as seen in this photo.

The Obamas were photographed a couple of days ago enjoying their time white-water rafting, and according to The Jakarta Post, their itinerary also included visiting the Agung Rai Art Museum in Ubud, where traditional and modern paintings by local and foreign artists are being displayed. They also went to the Jatiluwih village in Tabanan, one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, which is popular for its spectacular view of the rice terraces.

They also reportedly visited Pura Subak, where they were able to meet local farmers, and the Ayung River in Badung.

They are scheduled to leave Bali today, June 28, as they will still be visiting Jakarta and Yogyakarta next. Their Indonesian vacation is said to run10 days.

The Obamas stayed at the Four Seasons Resort in Ubud, a luxury resort that costs about $2,300 a night for a four-people accommodation, according to E! News.

The entertainment news outlet also reported that the former president will also be speaking at an Indonesian Diasporta Congress in Jakarta this Saturday, July 1. He also received an invitation from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to visit the Bogor Palace.