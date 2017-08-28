Malia Obama Harvard Harassment: Former First Daughter Snaps Back at Woman Following Her for a Photo

It seemed like a challenging first week at Harvard for former first daughter Malia Obama. The 19-year-old was heard snapping back at a woman who wouldn't stop following her for a photo.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Malia Obama will start her freshman year at Harvard this coming fall.

Obama was dining at the Harvard Square last Saturday when an old woman approached her for a picture with her grandchild. Obama was said to have politely declined but the grandmother stayed outside the salad shop to wait for the former first daughter to come out.

Witnesses told TMZ that Obama snapped back at the woman when she persisted on the photo opportunity as soon as she stepped out of the shop.

"Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?" Obama reportedly asked the old woman.

Despite the encounter, however, the grandmother apparently still walked away with the younger Obama's photo.

Obama moved in to her Harvard dorm in Boston a few days before this incident with the help of her parents, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. The public saw the older Obamas dropping off their eldest child and they were also spotted having meals at the Harvard Square after making sure that their daughter was settled in.

College Move In Day! Good luck to #MaliaObama and the rest of the incoming freshmen starting their first year at university. pic.twitter.com/7lv9zcRJvn — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 22, 2017

Obama's course at Harvard has not been disclosed but while still studying in high school, she took up internships at television shows like "Extant" starring Halle Berry and "Girls" starring Lena Dunham. She also interned for award-winning producer Harvey Weinstein and networked at the Sundance Film Festival. Obama also took a gap year before moving into the Ivy League institution.

Harvard will officially kick off school on Aug. 30 and the 19-year-old will be part of the Class of 2021. Both her parents graduated with Law degrees from the prestigious institution.