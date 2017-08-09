'Mama June: From Not to Hot' Officially Picked Up for Sophomore Season by WE TV

"Mama June: From Not to Hot" has been renewed for a second season by WE tv.

Facebook/FromNottoHot Promotional photo for "Mama June: From Not to Hot"

Deadline reported that the series, starring June Shannon, will go on for another season next year. The renewal does not come as a surprise since "From Not to Hot" posted strong ratings, having an average of more than two million viewers throughout its freshman run.

It was considered as Friday's No. 1 cable program among the 18–49 and 25–54 demos. In addition, it made WE tv the top cable network on Friday evenings among women in the 18–49 and 25–54 demos.

Season 2 will center on Mama June as she navigates her everyday life after shedding away hundreds of pounds. Her fitness journey continues but she gets tangled up with adult pageant-mania. Now that she has a slimmed-down figure, the reality star is reportedly eager to compete against the women who snubbed her before she decided to lose weight.

Aside from more Shannon family drama, season 2 is also expected to focus on Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's pregnancy. Mama June's 17-year-old daughter is expecting a child, and she revealed in a new clip that she is looking forward to being a mom.

"I don't know what I'm having yet, but if I had a bet, because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl. Could you imagine having another little me around?! You guys are going to be f***ed!" she exclaimed in the latest teaser (via AOL). "I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I'm going to have to face."

Some believe that Mama June's new lifestyle will rub off on her daughters. Back in April, her youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon, said a lot of things have changed since Mama June's drastic weight loss. The 11-year-old revealed that the food at home is now different since Mama June is choosing healthier options for her family.

The second season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" is expected to premiere in early 2018 on WE tv.