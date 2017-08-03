Mama June Shannon Weight Loss Update: Honey Boo Boo's Mom Shooting Second Season of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot?'

Facebook/FromNotToHot Is Mama June Shannon shooting for the next episodes of '"Mama June: From Not to Hot" season 2?

After her successful weight-loss journey that was documented on TV, Mama June Shannon is reportedly filming for the next part of her adventures in the second season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" on WEtv.

The reality show star, who was first known for appearing in her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's now-defunct show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," dropped as much as 300 pounds in her own TV series.

The 37-year-old mother-of-four reportedly weighed as much as 460 pounds before starting the show. Yet she managed to slowly shed some pounds with the help of a gastric sleeve surgery back in 2016 and adhering to a very strict lifestyle change that includes workouts with a personal trainer and sticking to a new diet plan.

Shannon also went through other cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation and excess skin removal to eliminate the extra skin on her neck.

However, despite her successful weight-loss expedition, speculations claim that Shannon will still embark on a new journey for her show's second season.

The rumors began when WEtv's location manager Tamara Welborn shared several photos on social media that reportedly proves Shannon's return in front of the camera with her youngest daughter Thompson.

In one of the photos, Welborn showed a photo of her nieces with Thompson that was reportedly taken on the set of the show in Atlanta. Another photo of the former "Toddlers and Tiaras" star with several police officers that appeared to be taken at a large supermarket was also posted by the location manager.