Mama June Shannon Weight Loss: Worries and Doubts About Reality Star Gaining Weight Back Emerge

Mama June Shannon has finally showcased the brand-new, 300-pound lighter version of herself. Now comes the bigger struggle, which is maintaining the weight, something Wendy Williams doubts the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star would pull off.

The television host revealed in an interview with E! News that she is "50-50" about her keeping the weight off, emphasizing that she told Mama June about this as well.

"I said 'Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off.' But she's also got Honey Boo Boo who is a child growing up. She wants normal food," Williams explained.

Mama June has adapted to a new diet that will help her maintain her weight. She admitted that while she sticks to it religiously, she also indulges herself to some cheat food, but only in moderation.

Williams, who interviewed Mama June about the weight loss on her show "The Wendy Williams Show," said that it will be challenging for the reality star to keep it all up with everything she has going on.

"She said her motivation was her but I suspect that along with that motivation is a nice paycheck from the network as well as the network paying for surgery. If that's how you lose weight, it's great in the short term, but how do you keep it off?"

However, Mama June is satisfied with what she has accomplished and is determined to keep it that way. Knowing how great it feels, she pledged to People that she is "never going back to that size."

During her journey to her impressive weight loss, Mama June never shied away from revealing the grueling details of the process, having received a gastric bypass sleeve to make it all happen.

Mama June's journey was documented in the We TV series, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which aired its finale last week.