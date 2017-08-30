'Mamma Mia 2' News, Cast Updates: Lily James Begins Filming as Young Donna Sheridan

Facebook/Mamma Mia "Cinderella" actress Lily James poses with Pierce Brosnan on the set of "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again."

Although "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again" is not expected to air earlier than summer next year, the highly-anticipated sequel is already starting to take shape.

It has almost been a decade when the movie adaptation of the ABBA musical hit the theaters, which is why fans are already excited for the arrival of its sequel, "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again."

While nothing much is known about how the story of "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again" will pan out, it is already public knowledge that it will feature some flashback scenes, and "Cinderella" actress Lily James will play the younger version of the role that Meryl Streep originally played in the movie, Donna Sheridan.

According to reports, James was recently spotted on the set of "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again," garbed in a period jumpsuit that fits well with the 1970's flashback scenes. As seen on the leaked photos, James' character leads group of Oxford undergraduates on bicycles as they are garbed in their graduation gowns.

The photo also shows Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davis cycling on James' left and right sides. They are playing the younger versions of Christine Baranski's Tanya Chesham-Leigh and Julie Walter's Rosie Mulligan characters, respectively.

It has been learned, though, that, despite being a prequel of sort, "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again" will bring back some of its original lead stars including Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried as the story of the sequel will fuse the past and the present.

Apart from bringing back some of the key characters from the 2008 blockbuster, it has also been learned that the sequel is also featuring some of the ABBA songs already featured in the first movie, along with the other tunes of the popular Swedish band that were not used in the first "Mamma Mia."

"Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again" hits the theaters on July 27, 2018.