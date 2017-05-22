'Mamma Mia 2' Release Date, Cast, Latest News: Sequel Slated for 2018 Release

Universal Pictures has recently announced a sequel to the 2008 movie adaptation of the stage hit musical "Mamma Mia."

(Photo: Youtube/UniversalMovies)A screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "Mamma Mia."

According to a report by Deadline, ten years after the movie adaptation of the musical debuted at the nation's theaters, the original cast of the film is expected to return for the sequel, as well as several new faces.

The original "Mamma Mia" movie starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski.

The upcoming film sequel will be written and directed by Ol Parker ("The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel"), and is scheduled to be released in 2018 — 10 years and two days after "Mamma Mia!" was released. The sequel will also come with a complete soundtrack of ABBA songs which were not featured in the original movie, but a few songs used from the first film will also be making an appearance in the sequel.

The location of the film sequel will take place on the Greek Island of Kalokairi, and the producers from the 2008 musical film — Littlestar's Judy Craymer and Playtone's Gary Goetzman — will also be returning for the upcoming project. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will also be a part of the sequel, providing music and lyrics but also serving as executive producers.

"Mamma Mia" grossed $144.1 million domestically and earned a whopping $609.8 million at the worldwide box office. Meryl Streep has been lobbying for the "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" sequel since then, but for a long time, Andersson and Ulvaeus resisted the prospect of a sequel. Now that the sequel has been confirmed, it has become apparent that any reservations from them have since been resolved.

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" is slated to be released on July 20, 2018. Currently, its schedule pits it against 20th Century Fox's film "Alita: Battle Angel," which is directed by Robert Rodriguez.