'Mamma Mia 2' Release Date, Plot & Cast News: Universal Confirms Sequel

It has been nine years since "Mamma Mia" hit theatres. Recently, Universal confirmed that a sequel is in the works, and it is slated to premiere next year.

Critically acclaimed actress Meryl Streep is back with more ABBA songs. She will be reprising her role in "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" the sequel to the 2008 musical, "Mamma Mia!"

According to a report from Variety, Universal has been attempting to make a "Mamma Mia" sequel for years now. This time, it may feature a new backstory about Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan's characters, which takes place years before the events in the original film.

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" will feature ABBA songs that were not in the original film. "Reprised favorites" will also be included in the sequel, the studio confirmed.

Aside from Streep, Brosnan and Firth, fans can expect Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and the rest of the main characters to reprise their roles in the upcoming film sequel.

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the producers of the first movie, will be back to work on the sequel. Craymer was also behind the production of the stage musical for "Mamma Mia." Like the previous title, ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus will provide the music.

"The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" writer Ol Parker will pen and direct the movie Playtone Pictures will also produce the sequel.

For the uninitiated, "Mamma Mia" is about a bride-to-be, portrayed by Seyfried, who is in search of a father to walk her down the aisle. But from reading her mother's (Streep) journal, she cannot tell if her father is Brosnan, Firth, or Stellan Skarsgard's character. Thus, she invites them all to her wedding, hoping that they may know the answer.

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" hits theatres on July 20, 2018.