'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' Premiere, Cast News, Plot: Sequel Will Hit Theaters 10 Years After Original's Release

"Mamma Mia!" the movie will be having a sequel that will hit theaters 10 years after the release of the original film. Meanwhile, more ABBA songs might be included in the sequel which were not utilized in the first film.

Facebook/MammaMiafilmThe original cast will return for the sequel, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"

Deadline reported that Universal Pictures gave the green light for the sequel to "Mamma Mia!" titled, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"

The original cast of "Mamma Mia!" is anticipated to return in the sequel, which includes Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosna, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski.

New faces are also expected to join the cast of "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" However, there is still no news as to who will be joining the original cast in the sequel.

The original film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson, but for the sequel, both roles will be taken by Ol Parker, known for "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."

Parker will be accompanied by the same producers from the first film, Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. The people behind the music from "Mamma Mia!" will also work on the sequel, ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who will also serve as executive producers.

"Mamma Mia!" was based on and featured songs of the successful pop group ABBA, and the sequel is said to bring more songs that were not utilized in the first film, Vogue reported. Some of the songs that will be brought in for the sequel might be "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and "Waterloo."

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" will take place in Kalokairi, an island in Greece. However, plot details are still kept under wraps.

The first film earned $609.8 million at the worldwide box office.

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" is slated to premiere on July 20, 2018.