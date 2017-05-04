Man Claims to Be 'Trans-Species' After Spending $30k on Plastic Surgery to Look Like an Elf

A young man in Argentina spent over $30,000 on elaborate plastic surgeries in an attempt to transform himself into an elf. People on the street in his conservative country are taken aback by his unusual appearance, but he liked being stared at and didn't care what other people think.

Wikimedia Commons/Schwede66A sculpture of Gollum, a character of "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, is displayed at Wellington Airport. Its creation is attributed to a team of some 18 Weta Wetashop sculptors, painters and other specialists, with art direction by Workshop Supervisor Rob Gillies.

Fantasy fanatic Luis Pedron, 25,became obsessed with the world of elves, angels, and fantasy beings after being bullied during his early teenage years due to his dyed hair and weird fashion sense. As an escape, he submerged himself in fantasy movies like "Labyrinth" and "Never Ending Story."

Pedron began with cosplay, but it wasn't enough for him. He was determined to look like an elf, so he went under the knife at age 20. Over the next five years, he has spent a small fortune on surgeries that ranged from laser skin bleaching to operations on his nose, jaw, and even the color of his eye pupils.

He also spends $5,000 a month on a variety of creams and treatments to give his skin an elfish hue. "I consider myself trans-species in the same way transgender people feel," he told Daily Mail. "I need to become how I feel inside, I don't expect people to understand but I ask they respect it," Pedron added.

Pedron also hopes to have operations that will give him pointed ears, a heart-shaped hairline, a diamond-shaped jaw line and reduced Adam's apple. "There's also a surgery to make you taller and I will remove four of my ribs too, so that I can shape my waist to make it thinner," he added.

Padron is not the first person who resorted to drastic physical alteration to become a real-life elf. In 2013, Canadian model Melynda Moon had her ears shaped like those of the "Lord of the Rings" characters. She also had a "Legend of Zelda" Triforce symbol implanted in her hand, believing she was a fairy in her previous life.