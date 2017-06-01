'Man of Steel 2' Rumors: 'Jurassic World' Director to Helm the Movie?

While DC and Warner Bros have been quiet on "Man of Steel 2," the latest rumors claim that J.A. Bayona may be helming the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster.

Facebook/manofsteelRumors claim that "Man of Steel 2" will arrive in 2019.

DC and Warner Bros have yet to officially announce "Man of Steel 2," but rumors about the Henry Cavill-starrer having a sequel have been loud since last year. It is said, though, that DC and Warner Bros are keeping mum on the project as they are concentrating on making the upcoming "Justice League" not only a commercial but a critical success, too.

Despite the absence of any official word from both DC and Warner Bros, the latest rumors claim that the alleged movie sequel may be endorsed to the directorial expertise of Bayona, who is known for his "Jurassic World" blockbuster and is currently working on its sequel, whose official title remains unknown. Reportedly, it was no less than Bayona himself who hinted at his attachment to the project.

According to reports, one hint that Bayona may, indeed, be directing "Man of Steel 2" is that he and DC creative head Geoff Johns have followed each other on Twitter, and the director's Twitter header photo is a scene from Christopher Reeves' "Superman." Furthermore, it is said that Bayona's recent Reddit AMA has him saying that Christopher Reeve's "Superman" was the first movie he saw, and it was what made him desire to become a director.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors claiming that "Man of Steel 2" may feature Brainiac as its villain. However, it remains unclear whether this will really be the case as everything about the alleged sequel is still under wraps.

Reportedly, DC and Warner Bros are aware of the complaints hurled against this generation's version of Superman, as depicted in the 2013 "Man of Steel" and last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and are bent on fixing them. After all, according to a source, the movie sequel is a top priority for the studio, and it is important for them to get the character right for its own set of audience.

It is suspected that "Man of Steel 2" may arrive in 2018. However, without any news on its production, it is said that it is likely for the movie sequel to hit the theaters in 2019.