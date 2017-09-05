'Man of Steel 2' Rumors: Sequel's Story to be Set Up in 'Justice League'

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Rumors claim that it will be Lex Luthor who will inform Wonder Woman and Batman in "Justice League" that Superman can be resurrected as revealed by the Scout ship.

Talks about "Man of Steel 2" have been around for more than a year already, but Warner Bros has yet to officially announce the project. However, the latest in the rumor mill claims that the story of the highly anticipated sequel will be set up in "Justice League."

While rumors initially claimed that Joss Whedon, who has been hired to take over the reshoots and post-production of "Justice League" following Zack Snyder's personal tragedy, scrapped the scenes involving Jesse Eisenberg's Luthor, somebody on 4Chan revealed that it is not the case. In fact, according to the incognito source, it will be Luthor who will inform Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) that Superman (Henry Cavill) can be resurrected as revealed by the Scout ship to him.

Although Luthor will be instrumental in the return of Superman who died in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," it goes without saying that he will still proceed with his evil ways. Still according to the 4Chan source, "Justice League" will feature Superman's most recognizable nemesis planning his Warsuit and Bizarro. However, as the said scene runs for a short time only, it is suspected that it is just meant to set up "Man of Steel 2."

It is also alleged that "Man of Steel 2" will run on the DC Rebirth storyline of the character, which means that Superman will be married to Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in the movie.

Cosmic Book News opines that, while all the claims above are to be taken with a grain of salt as they are nothing but rumors at this point in time, the forum website's earlier claims about the then-upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" turned out to be true.

Whether the source's claim on 4Chan that "Justice League" will, indeed, set up "Man of Steel 2" is true or otherwise, fans can only speculate for now until the movie arrives this November 2017.