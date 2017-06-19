'Man of Steel 2' Rumors: Upcoming Movie Sequel to Introduce Supergirl to DCEU

As "Wonder Woman" continues to prove her commercial and critical worth, it is now alleged that DC is planning to introduce more female superheroes to its DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and the upcoming "Man of Steel 2" will serve as the debut of the Girl of Steel in DC and Warner Bros. movies.

Facebook/Man of SteelShown is a scene from "Man of Steel." Rumors claim that "Man of Steel 2" will introduce Supergirl to DCEU.

According to the latest rumors, "Man of Steel 2" is already in secret development as Zack Snyder and Geoff Johns already finished penning the script for the sequel to the 2013 Henry Cavill-starrer. Allegedly, the movie will feature Brainiac as the villain and introduce Supergirl in the DCEU.

This is not the first time for "Man of Steel 2" to be rumored to include Supergirl, though, as reports claiming it will be the case first surfaced last year. Allegedly, the upcoming movie sequel will feature the Girl of Steel abducted by Brainiac in his spaceship, and Superman will have a showdown of force with the villain in an attempt to free his cousin.

While there is no way to validate whether these claims are true or just plain rumors, it is now suspected that DC and Warner Bros. may be featuring more female DC superheroes in the movies. Based on the records of Box-Office Mojo, "Wonder Woman" is already nearing the $600 million mark as of this writing. As it proves that a female-centered superhero movie can be powerful at the box-office, too, it is suspected that DC may bring more of its superheroines to the DCEU.

It is interesting to note that DC and Warner Bros. have already announced that a standalone "Batgirl" movie is in its pipeline to be helmed by "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" director Joss Whedon. Although a "Wonder Woman" sequel has yet to be officially confirmed by the studio, it is not really a far cry given the critical and commercial success of the Gal Gadot-starrer.

However, with rumors claiming that Supergirl will be introduced in "Man of Steel 2," it is very likely for the Girl of Steel to have her own standalone movie, too, and join the ranks of Wonder Woman and Batgirl as the female DC superheroes to top-bill their own solo movie.

Without any confirmation from DC and Warner Bros., though, fans can only wonder if it will really be the case.