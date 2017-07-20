'Man of Steel 2' Updates: Rumors Claiming Black Adam Will Be the Villain Resurface

Facebook/Man of Steel Rumors claiming that "Man of Steel 2" will feature Black Adam as the villain have resurfaced.

After it was speculated late last year that the yet-to-be officially announced "Man of Steel 2" would feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam as the main villain, recent rumors claim that it may not just be a speculation after all as it may really be the case.

According to recent unconfirmed reports, Johnson's Black Adam character was initially planned for a brief exposure in "Man of Steel 2." However, upon reading the early draft of the script for the planned "Shazam" movie, Warner Bros. and DC were not satisfied with the exposure Johnson would be getting, hence, the supposed decision to throw the DC character into "Man of Steel 2" as the main opposing force to challenge Henry Cavill's Superman.

To recall, rumors claiming that Black Adam will be the villain in the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster first emerged in December last year after Cavill posted on his Instagram account a photo of him and Johnson together taken during the holidays. The said post was captioned by Cavill with the words "Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock. Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings" and followed it with the hashtags "Dangerous Gentlemen" "DC Worlds Will Collide," and "Superman."

In an exclusive interview with Fandango last May, Johnson also revealed that it is inevitable for his Black Adam character and Cavill's Superman to engage in a showdown of force. However, he did not say whether the highly anticipated battle between two of DC's most formidable forces will, indeed, happen in "Man of Steel 2" or not.

"One fine day... that's coming. That's in the cards," Johnson told Fandango.

Meanwhile, apart from the rumors claiming that Black Adam will be the main villain in "Man of Steel 2," speculations on "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins helming the "Man of Steel" sequel continue to grow louder. According to sources, Amy Adams, who played the role of Lois Lane in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," has pointed out that she is looking forward to working with Jenkins as she has heard a lot of good things about the director from "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot.

Does this mean that "Man of Steel 2" will, indeed, be under the directorial expertise of Jenkins?

Fans can only speculate for now.