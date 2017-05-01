Man Sells Organs of Syrian Refugees, Claims He's Only Helping Them

A human organ trafficker selling body parts of desperate Syrian refugees in Beirut says he's only doing it to help them.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/OMAR IBRAHIM) Syrian refugees at Minia Syrian refugee camp, on the outskirts of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sept. 1, 2015.

Abu Ja'afar told the BBC that while he knows his trade is illegal and dangerous, it is a way for him to help those who are destitute.

"I exploit people, that's what I do," Ja'afar admitted to the BBC. "I know what I'm doing is illegal but I'm helping people, that's how I see it."

Since the conflict in Syria began in 2011, many of its citizens have fled the country in search of peace and better opportunities elsewhere. Many of the Syrians fled to nearby Lebanon and are now living there under dire circumstances.

Ja'afar said those who have not been registered as refugees suffer more and are "struggling" daily to keep themselves afloat.

"What can they do? They are desperate and they have no other means to survive but to sell their organs," said Ja'afar.

The organ trafficker said he's dealt with numerous kinds of organs – from kidneys to eyes, although many prefer kidneys.

"They once asked for an eye, and I was able to acquire a client willing to sell his eye," he revealed.

Ja'afar used to work as a security guard until he stumbled upon the illegal organ trade industry, according to the Christian News Network. Since his "career shift," he said he has traded more than 30 organs from desperate Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The man also revealed the circumstances wherein the refugees sell their organs. Some had the operations conducted in a rented house turned into a clinic, while others were blindfolded and brought to a secret venue where the surgery was performed.

But he assured the BBC that he always brings them back home after the operation.

Ja'afar said he does care for the donors for a certain period of time.

"I keep looking after them for almost a week until they remove the stitches. The moment they lose the stitches we don't care what happens to them any longer," he admitted.

He said what's important is that the donors get their due after the surgery.

"I don't really care if the client dies as long as I got what I wanted," said the Lebanese. "It's not my problem what happens next as long as the client gets paid."

While some were willing donors in the beginning, Ja'afar admits that there are those who regret what they did after.

The illegal organ trade in Lebanon has been going on for years, according to Spiegel Online. Many Arabs fly to the country's top hospitals for treatment, and the government keeps a blind eye.

Before the Syrian refugees came flooding in the country, impoverished Palestinians sold their organs illegally just to make ends meet.