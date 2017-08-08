Man Survives 3 Days in Arizona Desert by Drinking Own Urine Reveals Story

Wikimedia Commons / Tony the Marine Part of the Lake Pleasant desert in Arizona where Mick Ohman was stuck for several days under the scorching heat.

A man who was reportedly stuck in the Arizona desert under the scorching heat claimed that he had to drink his own urine in order to keep himself alive.

In an interview with 12News, a man named Mick Ohman revealed that he had to take drastic measures when he was stranded in the mountainous town of Crown King, Arizona on his way home to Phoenix Thursday last week.

According to Ohman, he chose to take the scenic route on his way home, but he did not expect that his Honda CR-V will break down in the middle of the rugged road in the desert north of Lake Pleasant.

The Valley man claimed that the road proved to be too much for his trusted vehicle. It could not move forward or back after the engine disengaged all of a sudden.

Unfortunately, he also has no cell phone reception and all he had in the middle of a three-digit temperature environment was a cooler that contains a bottle of water, two beers, bagel chips, and a sandwich.

"It got to the point that I couldn't swallow and my throat would stick together. I would gag," Ohman stated. "I was forced to drink my own urine at this point, in order to swallow. It wasn't as obnoxious as I thought. It wasn't salty, and it quenched my thirst. But it was warm. Straight from the tap, I guess."

He also mentioned that he exerted all efforts to ask for help by putting a spare tire on his car's windshield and made an H-shape out of rocks in hopes of catching the attention of a plane or helicopter that will fly over his location.

Ohman also recorded a message on his mobile phone for his sisters named Mitsy and Mindy to tell them he loves them.

"That was very emotional for me," Ohman also stated. "And I was trying to keep my head about me the whole time, but when I heard myself starting to say that, I really choked up. It was tough."

He managed to find a stream and water one day after he got stuck in the middle of the desert, but his rescue only comes two days after his SUV broke down when a dirt bike rider named Troy Haverland spotted him.

While his own urine kept him alive, reports claim that drinking it especially during the time of dehydration could be dangerous to the body because it can cause toxin buildup and further dehydration.