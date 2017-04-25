Man Who Identifies as Woman Sues State of Idaho Over Refusal to Change Birth Certificate

A man who identifies as a woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of Idaho for refusing to change his birth certificate from male to female.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday last week, the 28-year-old identified only with the initials F.V. states that he has been living as a woman since he was 15, the Associated Press reported.

F.V. says he has already changed his name on his driver's license, passport and social security records, and would like to have his birth certificate changed as well.

However, when he asked the Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics in March to change the gender listed on his birth certificate, the office turned him down.

Most states in America allow people to change their birth certificate to show their gender identity instead of their gender at birth. Only four states—Idaho, Kansas, Ohio and Tennessee—have policies or laws that prohibit such changes.

F.V., who is represented by the Lambda Legal firm, is now seeking a permanent injunction from the courts to force Idaho to issue his amended birth certificate.

Lambda Legal argues that Idaho's policy serves no valid purpose, subjects its client to discrimination and burdens his right to define and reflect his gender identity.

Speaking for himself, F.V. said, "I just want a birth certificate that accurately reflects who I am," according to Christian Network News.

"I hope that Idaho will give me the dignity of deciding when complete strangers get to know deeply private information about my life. Like so many transgender people, I've been on the receiving end of harassment and outright violence. It costs Idaho nothing to correct this piece of paper and recognize me as the woman that I am," he said.

Last week, a female student who identifies as a man was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" after she filed a lawsuit against a school district in Virginia for not allowing her to use the boys' restrooms, CP reported.

Gavin Grimm, 17, filed the case against Gloucester County School District for having denied her entry into restrooms designated for boys.

In its report, Time lauded Grimm for filing what could turn out to be a landmark court case.

"His case, which remains ongoing in Virginia, has implications that extend far beyond bathrooms. It's about a greater sense of belonging for us all—at school, at home and in our neighborhoods and places of work and worship," Time says.