Manchester City Interested in Real Sociedad Centre-Back Iñigo Martínez

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Giovanni Batista Rodriguez) Iñigo Martínez playing for Real Sociedad in 2015.

Manchester City have already made a couple of moves this summer as they look to make upgrades to the squad that finished third in the Premier League this past season. However, they have yet to address their biggest need.

The club's defense needed a major overhaul after most of the mainstays of their backline left this summer. City did put together a list of potential targets, and they have a shot at signing Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

But City just haven't had any luck with their other targets. Right-back Dani Alves has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain instead, and they seem to be going nowhere in their pursuit of Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

Club manager Pep Guardiola may have to look for other options if he wants to revamp the defense. Interestingly, they may be eyeing a talented Spanish centre-back who has been flying under the radar.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, City are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing Real Sociedad defender Iñigo Martínez.

The report also mentioned that one unnamed club has already reached out to Martínez's agent and expressed interest in activating the Spanish footballer's €30 million (around £27 million) release clause. Aside from City, Barcelona, Juventus, A.C. Milan and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the centre-back as well.

Martínez would be a great addition for City as Vincent Kompany continues to struggle with injuries and fitness issues. He doesn't get much attention from fans outside Spain, but he's a pretty good defender. The Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan even compared him to Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol. That's the biggest compliment anyone can give him.

"Martinez is not the biggest centre back, at five ft 11 ins, but is strong in the air, reads the game well and can also play at left back, a facet of his game which will also interest Pep Guardiola," Brennan wrote in his report.

Martínez is an intriguing target, but it remains to be seen if City are really pursuing him.