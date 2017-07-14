Manchester City to Pursue Southampton Left-Back Ryan Bertrand

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs Livepic) Southampton's Ryan Bertrand (R) in action against Everton, Nov. 27, 2016.

It appears that Manchester City are going to go ahead and pursue Southampton's Ryan Bertrand after all.

The Daily Mail has reported that City are expected to lodge a £25-million bid for the English left-back to tempt Southampton into selling him. According to The Sun, the Saints are not interested in parting ways with Bertrand. However, it is believed that a £30-million bid may convince them to reluctantly let him leave.

The former Chelsea left-back spent much of his early career out on loan, and he didn't get the chance to play regular first-team football until he joined Southampton in 2014.

With Pablo Zabaleta, Gaël Clichy, Bacary Sagna and makeshift wing-back Jesús Navas all leaving this summer, Manchester City were expected to make moves for full-backs as they look to revamp their backline. Unfortunately, they haven't been successful so far.

They let former Barcelona right back Dani Alves slip through their fingers, and club manager Pep Guardiola wasn't happy with his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain.

"Yes, we have spoken. Well, actually, it was me who did most of the talking. I explained the reasons behind my decision to him," Alves said during an interview with French news outlet L'Equipe, via ESPN FC.

"After everything we have done together, we have a very cordial relationship, respectful. It is this respect that may mean these things can be understood. Right now, I do not know if he understands my choice. I had other options — here but also in England. Ultimately, it was me who took the decision," he continued.

Meanwhile, City have been "closing in" on Benjamin Mendy's signature for weeks now. After waiting for so long, one has to wonder if that's ever going to happen. There's some good news on the Kyle Walker front, though, and reports note he is on the verge of signing with City.