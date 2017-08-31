Manchester City Transfer Rumors 2017: City Preparing £70 Million Bid for Alexis Sánchez

(Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith) Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring a goal against Chelsea, May 27, 2017.

Manchester City are expected to make one final push to sign Alexis Sánchez before the summer transfer window closes, but it seems that Arsenal's stance hasn't changed and they still refused to part ways with their star forward.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners have turned down City's £50 million offer for Sánchez and they are determined to hold on to the Chilean even though his current contract is set to expire at the end of 2017–18 season.

Raheem Sterling's name has also come up in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Sánchez, but ESPN FC has reported that City are unlikely to include the young English winger in any deal for the Brazilian footballer.

Apparently, City prefer a straight cash deal and club manager Pep Guardiola also refuses to let Sterling leave. Well, they had to pay £49 million to pry him away from Liverpool a couple of years ago, so offering him as a makeweight in a deal for Sánchez just doesn't make much sense.

City are running out of time to sign him, but they aren't giving up.

Sánchez is currently training with the Chile national team ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, but the Independent has reported that the club has sent their representatives there while they continue to work on a deal with Arsenal. The report says that City are prepared to increase their offer to around £70 million to convince the Gunners to part ways with the forward.

"While City have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America to ensure any deal can get done as quick as possible if they finally get the green light, much will depend on whether Arsenal feel they can bring in an adequate replacement in time. The London club remain highly reluctant to sell, but there is still pressure on their end too," Miguel Delaney said in his report for the Independent.

Can City get the deal done before the transfer window closes?