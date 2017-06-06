Manchester City Transfer Rumors 2017: City Reportedly Closing in on Kyle Walker

A changing of the guard is expected this summer with Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna leaving Manchester City. Vincent Kompany is still around, but they can't rely on him much these days due to his recurring fitness issues. At least, Aleksandar Kolarov is as dependable as ever.

(Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez)Tottenham's Kyle Walker applauds fans after the game against Sunderland, Sept. 18, 2016.

But with most of the old guard gone, Pep Guardiola will have to reshape the club's defense. And as expected, he's going to go after the top defenders available.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, City are already closing in on a £40 million deal for Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker and they may get it done after England's World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and France next week.

"Pep Guardiola made Walker one of his main targets six months ago and wants the deal done before the end of this month with signing a right-back a priority for the Spaniard," Cross said in his report.

"Talks between the clubs have taken place, with City willing to meet the asking price of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy," he continued. "Levy is reluctant to lose Walker but does not view him as irreplaceable like prize assets Dele Alli and Harry Kane," he added.

Walker has been a mainstay in Tottenham's starting squad in the past few seasons, but Kieran Trippier's emergence last season may have made him expendable this offseason.

Meanwhile, Cross said a handful of clubs are also interested in Walker, but City are considered the frontrunners because the Sheffield native wants to return up north so he can be closer to his family. Walker will reportedly earn £100,000 per week with Manchester City.

Manchester City have been linked to Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy as well in the past few weeks, so expect Guardiola to spend more money as he continues to revamp their defense in the coming weeks.