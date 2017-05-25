Manchester City Transfer Rumors 2017: Manchester City to Spend £100 Million to Sign Alexis Sánchez and Kyle Walker

Only a handful of clubs in the world could match Manchester City's spending power. They have spent hundreds of millions of pounds every year ever since the Abu Dhabi United Group purchased the club in 2008. This year, they might even spend £100 million to acquire two of the top players in the Premier League.

Reuters/Stefan WermuthArsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring a goal against Stoke City, May 13, 2017.

According to John Cross of the Mirror, City's ready to spend £100 million for Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez and Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker this summer. Cross also mentioned that the club's players are convinced that they will be able to land both players.

"Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists they do not want to sell to another English club and are ready to let him run down his contract rather than let him go to a direct rival. But City believe an offer of around £50m would tempt the Gunners, and if the player wants to move as the City stars believe then it would be difficult to stop the deal happening," Cross stated in his report.

That's interesting because Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich is supposed to be interested in Sánchez as well and sources in Chile say his agent, Fernando Felicevich, went to Munich earlier this week to talk about the possibility of Sánchez joining the club for a reported €58 million transfer fee and €13 million annual salary.

Aside from Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Chilean forward as well, but City shouldn't have any problem outbidding them.

Meanwhile, Cross said Tottenham probably wants around £50 million for Walker and he thinks City should be the frontrunners for the right-back's signature because he wants to return to the northern part of England. Walker was born and raised in Sheffield.

Pursuing Walker is the right move for the club. Since Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gaël Clichy may not return, City should really focus on signing defenders this summer.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are reportedly interested in him as well.