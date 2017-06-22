Manchester City Transfer Rumors 2017: Pep Guardiola Wants to Sign Andrés Iniesta

Right-back Dani Alves is already linked with a move to Manchester City, but he may not be the only former Barcelona player heading there this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna Livepic)Barcelona's Andrés Iniesta celebrates after scoring their fourth goal against Celtic, Sept. 13, 2016.

Calciomercato is claiming that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reached out to Andrés Iniesta and he's reportedly trying to lure the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium.

Iniesta has won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues titles during the four seasons he played under Guardiola at Barcelona. He also became one of the greatest midfielders in the world during that time.

The Spanish footballer is exactly the type of player Guardiola wants in midfield since he has mastered the possession-based "tiki-taka" style of football that the manager wants to use.

Iniesta is entering the final year of his contract and he has yet to sign an extension to stay with Barcelona beyond the end of next season. A lot of football fans probably want to see him play for Guardiola again, but it's going to be difficult to pry him away from the only club he has ever played for.

Meanwhile, Juventus have confirmed that they will release Alves from the final year of his contract, which means he can now join City on a free transfer.

"We're not talking about a breakdown in the relationship, it's motivation that is fundamental for players. Alves has realised he has a desire to try a new experience, so we're trying to reach a mutual termination of his contract and we wish him good luck," Giuseppe Marotta said, according to ESPN FC.

"There's certainly sadness because of what's been said, but I can confirm there's been no breakdown in our relationship," he added.

Aside from Iniesta and Alves, City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign former Barcelona forward Alexis Sánchez. This hasn't been made official yet, so take this with a grain of salt.