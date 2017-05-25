Manchester Terror Attack Updates: Nicki Minaj, Lorde, Katy Perry, Refuse to be Intimidated; Concert Plans to Push Through

Amid the fear sown by a suicide bomb attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert last Monday night that led into the death of at least 22 people, Nicki Minaj promises that the terror attack will not affect her planned concert tour as she can't let fear control the world.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianNicki Minaj refuses to be intimidated by the recent terror attack.

Following last Monday night's blast at her concert, reports claim that Grande is already back in the U.S. However, because of what happened, there are now speculations on whether she will continue with the rest of her tour, specifically in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and France in the coming weeks.

While Grande's management has yet to confirm whether her tour will push through or be canceled, Minaj has recently assured her fans that the recent terror attack will not affect her decision to have a concert tour.

"No, 'cause we don't operate in fear," she shares when asked by TMZ if she is considering the idea of cancelling her concert tour.

As of this writing, the only known upcoming concert of the "Frauds" singer is the one in New York, happening tomorrow, May 26. However, when she was asked if she considers performing in Manchester, Minaj reveals that she intends to have one in 2018.

It is not only Minaj who refuses to be intimidated by the recent terror event, though. With the upcoming BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend happening in Hull this Saturday and Sunday, Katy Perry, Lorde, and Shawn Mendes are expected to deliver a great show to entertain an expected crowd of 50,000 as the three artists are said to proceed with their performance at the event.

However, with the horror of the suicide bombing still very much present in the minds of the people, organizers can't just let their guards down and have tightened security measures for the upcoming event.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected by the tragic events in Manchester. The health and safety of everyone involved in Big Weekend is now our primary focus and we are carrying out a full assessment, with the police and our partners, of every aspect of the festival," says a BBC spokesman to Mirror.