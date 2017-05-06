Manchester United Marcus Rashford Injury News: Mourinho Confirms Player's Injury, Rashford to Sit Out at Arsenal?

An amazing free-kick by Marcus Rashford at Celta Vigo has brought Manchester United another step closer to the Europa League final. The injury-laden team, however, adds Rashford to their list of team members with fitness concerns. Will the 19-year old striker sit out the match against Arsenal on Sunday, May 7?

Reuters/Lee SmithManchester United's Marcus Rashford, shown left, in action against Hull City during the second leg of the EFL Cup Semifinals at the The Kingston Communications Stadium.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal against Celta Vigo on Thursday, May 4, and it was through a free-kick that the Manchester United team eventually closed out a goal-less Celta Vigo en route to a possible appearance at the Europa League final, as reported by BT Sports.

Eighty minutes into the game, however, Jose Mourinho has swapped out Rashford, who limped off the field. While his injury has not been specifically revealed as of this time, the 19-year old is expected to stay on the sidelines on Sunday, May 7, at Arsenal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Mourinho later talked to the media about the situation, revealing that Rashford entered the game against Celta Vigo with a slight fitness issue. "He started the game with a little problem," Mourinho told BT Sport, although he had not specified what problem Rashford had in particular.

Rashford will join the sidelines, along with a numbered of injured teammates, although some of them are close to returning to action. Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba all have their own fitness problems as the injury toll weighed heavily on Manchester United, as reported by the Metro.

The striker is expected to make a return next week at Old Trafford, a crucial game for the team on the way to the league final. Hopefully, after some rest, Rashford can give his team the edge in their progress in the major European semi-final rounds.