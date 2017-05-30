Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: James Rodríguez Wants to Join Manchester United

Manchester United have just received a much-needed push in their bid to sign 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodríguez.

(Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina)Real Madrid's James Rodríguez celebrates after scoring a goal against Sevilla, Jan. 4, 2017.

According to Spanish publication Don Balón, Rodríguez agent, Jorge Mendes, is doing everything possible to ensure that his client ends up in Manchester. The report also mentioned that the Colombian footballer has already agreed to join United if his current team allows him to leave.

Rodríguez would be a great addition to the midfield and he should fit in well with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, Diario Gol has reported that José Mourinho does not want to pay more than €40 million (£34.8 million) for Rodríguez. Apparently, Inter Milan are the frontrunner right now for his signature because they are willing to pay around €42 million (£36.5 million) to sign the Colombian.

Real Madrid want to get maximum value for Rodríguez if they let him go since they paid approximately €80 million to sign him in 2014.

The publication did note that Rodríguez prefers to join United. Perhaps Mendes can work something out with the club and convince them to let him leave for Old Trafford.

Rodríguez was one of Real Madrid's most high-profile signings in recent years, but he quickly fell out of favor when Zinedine Zidane took over as manager.

With Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and an improved Isco in midfield, Rodríguez was relegated to a rotation player role. He also couldn't play much up front with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema around.

Real Madrid still have to play Juventus in the Champions League final this Saturday. But once that is done, Rodríguez will probably be heading for the exit. He's better off playing somewhere else next season since Real Madrid is loaded.

The question is, where will he end up? Will it be with Inter Milan in Italy or Manchester United in England?