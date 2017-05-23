Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: José Mourinho Interested in Signing Nemanja Matić

Last year, José Mourinho spent a lot of money to assemble a squad that could challenge for the Premier League title. The future looked bright when big-name footballers like Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were brought in, while Zlatan Ibrahimović also joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, the first season under Mourinho was a huge disappointment.

(Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)Chelsea's Nemanja Matic in action against Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, April 22, 2017.

They could still qualify for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 24. But their aim before the season was to win the Premier League title. Unfortunately, they even miss out on a top-four finish.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, but they are already looking for ways to come back stronger next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News' James Robson, Mourinho is interested in Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and he may have to pay over £40 million for the defensive midfielder.

Robson also noted that Eric Dier is on their radar as well, but it may be difficult to convince Tottenham to let him go.

"Matic is considered a more attainable target in a summer when Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is expected to make significant additions to his Premier League title winners," Robson said in his report.

"N'Golo Kante is now seen as the heartbeat of Chelsea's midfield, providing belief at Old Trafford that Conte would be prepared to sell Matic at a price likely to be in excess of £40m," he added.

Robson said Manchester United are going to go after Burnley's Michael Keane as well and they are willing to pay £25 million for the defender.

Meanwhile, everyone knows that Antoine Griezmann is one of their primary targets this summer and they are expected to trigger his buyout clause at Atlético Madrid.