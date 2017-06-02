Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Manchester United Close in on Deal to Sign Antoine Griezmann

Fans had a good laugh when they saw Antoine Griezmann reject a call from a certain "José" in a Huawei advertisement that just came out, but José Mourinho might soon get the player he covets this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea)Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores a goal against Espanyol, April 22, 2017.

According to beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, Manchester United are getting closer to completing a deal to sign Griezmann, but the club is still trying to convince Atlético Madrid to lower their asking price for the French forward. Palmeri also added that United are willing to pay the €100 million (around £87 million) release clause if Atlético refuse to lower it.

"It's all true: Manchester United and Griezmann reached an agreement on personal terms. Now Mufc trying to negotiate to cut bit of clause," Palmeri said.

"I can tell you: Manchester United are fully confident to bring Griezmann, whether that would take to pay the clause or not," he added.

While Griezmann has continued to play coy with the media whenever he is asked about his future, there are reports saying that he has already informed Atlético that he's leaving this summer. However, the club has denied this.

If United want to get this deal done as soon as possible they will have to pay the €100 million on his release clause. Atlético can't stop Griezmann from leaving if they do that. However, that's a huge sum and it's close to the world-record transfer fee they paid to get Paul Pogba last summer.

Metro's Coral Barry has also reported that it's not over yet and Atlético are willing to double Griezmann's wages if he stays in Madrid. He is currently earning six million pounds a year.

The result of Atlético's appeal against a one-year transfer ban may also affect the club's decision to keep Griezmann. If the ban isn't lifted they will have to convince the Frenchman to stay until next year at the earliest.