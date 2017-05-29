Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Manchester United to Target Andrea Belotti

Manchester United would have won more games last season if they had more goal scorers. Other than Zlatan Ibrahimović, the club don't really have a player who could score on a regular basis.

(Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)Italy's Andrea Belotti reacts after scoring against Liechtenstein, November 12, 2016.

Wayne Rooney's no longer a reliable striker and he needs to change his game if he wants to stay relevant. Marcus Rashford could one day develop into a world-class striker, and Anthony Martial has showcased glimpses of his potential in the past couple of years, but they're not there yet.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are all solid midfielders who can strike fear into the hearts of their opponents, but United need to sign a legitimate goal scoring threat or two if they want to win the Premier League next season.

Right now, they are reportedly interested in Antoine Griezmann. However, he may not be only goal scorer they are pursuing this summer. According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, United are also interested in signing Torino's Andrea Belotti.

"Mourinho wants Torino's Andrea Belotti to play just in front of Griezmann, although that might involve also paying a buy-out clause of around £85m if they cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, and the chances of that are seen as '50-50,'" Delaney said in his report.

That's a steep price for an up-and-coming striker, but Belotti would be a great signing this summer. Apparently, United might have to battle Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature so there should be a fierce bidding war.

Now take a moment and imagine a front three featuring Ibrahimović, Griezmann and Belotti. If United can get those two they will instantly transform themselves into one of the frontrunners for the title next season.

Meanwhile, Delaney also said José Mourinho wants to bring Michael Keane back to Old Trafford. The defender is reportedly valued at £25 million by Burnley.