Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Close in on Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić

Manchester United got off to a good start this season with a 4–0 win against West Ham United, but they are looking to add one more winger before the summer transfer window closes.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are back in for Ivan Perišić and an agreement between the club and Inter Milan is close.

The report notes that United chief executive Ed Woodward has been in talks with the winger's agent, Fali Ramadani, and it appears that he's now willing to pay £48 million deal to bring the Croatian footballer to Old Trafford. The transfer fee has been a sticking point in negotiations so far, but if Woodward is willing to give Inter the £48 million they may get a deal done.

The Red Devils have already signed Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matić and Victor Lindelöf this summer, and United boss José Mourinho has recently hinted that they are looking to add one more before the end of the month. But even if they miss out on their final target, Mourinho said he's still happy with the club's effort to sign the players he wants.

'We have a central midfielder and a striker, so obviously another player would be one coming from the sides, but we have players and if we cannot strengthen then we have people we trust," Mourinho said, via Metro.

"I am happy with the effort the club did and that the club managed to do 75 percent of the work before the Premier League starts and until Aug. 31. If the remaining 25 percent don't arrive I will not moan, just go with everything I have to try to win every match we play," he added.

Just to be clear, Mourinho was actually asked about the club's alleged interest in Tottenham's Danny Rose when he said that, but Perišić has been on their radar for far longer.

Meanwhile, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has claimed that Perišić prefers to stay with the club this season. This could be a huge blow to United if it's true.