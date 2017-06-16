Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Close in on Ivan Perišić Transfer

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to bring Ivan Perišić to Old Trafford.

(Photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini)Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić celebrates after scoring their second goal against Juventus, Sept. 18, 2016.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the Croatian footballer is already preparing for a move to England even though the Red Devils are yet to reach an agreement with Inter Milan over the transfer fee for the winger. Apparently, Perišić's camp doesn't think this is going to be an issue and the sides are expected to work things out sooner than later.

"It is understood that the Croatian 'appreciates' and 'enjoys' the work of Jose Mourinho and is keen on playing in the Champions League again after a four-year absence," Ciaran Kelly wrote in his report for the Manchester Evening News.

"Inter, who recently appointed Luciano Spalletti as their new manager, need to raise £26m by the end of June to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations — which could speed things up," he added.

According to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, Inter have refused to drop their €55 million (around £48 million) asking price for Perišić. That means United may have to pay up if they want to get the winger. Otherwise, it's going to be another long, drawn out negotiation process similar to one they went through with Paul Pogba last year.

"United are prepared to offer Inter a performance-related add-on, but the Italian club are determined to hold out for their full asking price," Ogden said in his report.

The Red Devils reportedly value the Croatian footballer at no more than €40 million (around £35 million), and the significant difference in valuations may stall Perišić's move to Manchester.

However, a transfer looks more and more likely each passing week and soon Perišić may get what he wants the most — a chance to showcase his skills against the best players in the world in the Champions League.