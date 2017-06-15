Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Eyeing Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier After Ruling Out Fabinho

Michael Carrick has played exceptionally well in as a holding midfielder during his tenure with Manchester United, but he's already 35 and the club will have to look for a long-term replacement soon.

(Photo: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)Chelsea's Nemanja Matic in action against Watford, February 3, 2016.

Monaco's Fabinho has been the name mentioned in transfer rumors in the past few weeks, but it seems the Red Devils may have decided to pursue other options.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have decided to rule out a move for the Brazilian midfielder. Instead, the club will focus on signing either Nemanja Matic or Eric Dier.

"Despite being represented by Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes, Fabinho is not seen as one of the four key signings Ed Woodward has been tasked with the responsibility of securing," James Robson wrote in his report for the Manchester Evening News.

"Mourinho is determined to land a holding midfielder, capable of helping Paul Pogba realise his full potential," he continued.

Despite his obvious talent, United have not been able to get the best out of Paul Pogba last season. He played fairly well in a defensive midfield role in manager José Mourinho's preferred 4–2–3–1 system, but he's clearly at his best as a box-to-box midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation. They may have to consider changing tactics next season if they really want to see Pogba play at his full potential.

In any case, Chelsea's Matic and Tottenham's Dier are excellent options at the holding midfielder position. However, United will have a difficult time convincing their current clubs to sell them because both players are vital members of their squads.

Reports have suggested that the Blues may let Matic leave if they are successful in their pursuit of Tiemoué Bakayoko this offseason.

According to the Manchester Evening News report, United are looking to add a striker, a winger, a central midfielder and a central defender this offseason.