Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Interested in Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

Since Antoine Griezmann is expected to stay with Atlético Madrid until at least early next year due to the transfer ban, Manchester United will have to look elsewhere to address their goalscoring problems.

(Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino)Juventus' Paulo Dybala in action against Barcelona, April 11, 2017.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United have now turned their attention to Juventus' Paulo Dybala. Apparently, Red Devils manager José Mourinho thinks the Argentine forward is the perfect successor to Wayne Rooney.

The Spanish newspaper claims that Manchester United executive Ed Woodward actually wants to go after Real Madrid's Gareth Bale this summer, but Mourinho doesn't like the idea. Instead, he's looking to sign Dybala.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the forward as well since Eden Hazard is expected to miss the start of next season after he fractured his right ankle while training with the Belgium national team.

Mundo Deportivo also claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested in Dybala as well, and the Argentine forward reportedly told Los Blancos that he would join them before the club decided to go after Kylian Mbappé instead.

Dybala had a solid season with Juventus, so it's a little surprising to hear that he wants to leave. In fact, he just signed a contract extension a couple of months ago. He's signed through 2022. Will Juventus really let him leave?

Meanwhile, Dybala's agent recently told The Guardian that his client isn't interested in leaving Turin. So, it seems United may have to go back to the drawing board.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils will continue to pursue Álvaro Morata and they have prepared a £60 million bid after Real Madrid turned down their initial bid of approximately £52 million.

"José Mourinho has identified the 24-year-old as his primary attacking target for this summer after France international Antoine Griezmann confirmed he will not be leaving Atlético Madrid. Negotiations with Madrid have taken place this week, with United's first offer of €60m (£52.3m) turned down as the Champions League winners value him significantly higher at €90m," Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano wrote in their report for The Guardian.