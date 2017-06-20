Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Keen on Signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Álvaro Morata

With Antoine Griezmann no longer an option because of Atlético Madrid's transfer ban, Álvaro Morata became Manchester United's primary attacking target this summer as they look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimović. However, another Real Madrid player has suddenly become available.

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine)Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Juventus, June 3, 2017.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of tax fraud last week and sources say he was so upset with the allegations that he's considering leaving Spain. Well, it didn't take long for the reports to come out saying the Red Devils are going to pursue the Portuguese forward if he leaves Real Madrid.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport (via the Daily Mail), United are preparing to offer Real Madrid goalkeeper David de Gea plus a huge cash sum of £183 million for Ronaldo and Morata.

Los Blancos have been targeting de Gea for years now and if Ronaldo really wants to leave they will have to consider this deal.

Aside from United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus also have the financial resources to pursue him.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez obviously doesn't want him to leave and he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero (via The Sun) that they still haven't received any offers for Ronaldo, Morata and James Rodríguez.

Ronaldo played for United from 2003 to 2009 and he refused to rule out a possible return to Old Trafford during an interview with MUTV back in 2014.

"Of course, it was one of my favourite clubs, Manchester, everyone knows that every time when I speak about Real Madrid I should speak about Manchester United, I love it there," Ronaldo said, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"I appreciate this club, for me it's one of the best clubs in the world and I have passion for this club," he continued. "Of course I'm happy at Real Madrid, it's my home, it's my club but Manchester treat me unbelievable so we never know," he added.